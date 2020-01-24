Late Late Show producer denies Carpool Karaoke fake claims

The executive producer of the Late Late Show has denied James Corden does not drive the car himself while filming Carpool Karaoke.

Ben Winston responded to a viral video of Corden filming with Justin Bieber, which shows the car being towed by a rig.

He wrote on Twitter: “We only use a rig when we are doing a ‘stunt’ as part of the Carpool – when it would be impossible for James to drive!

"By stunt I mean – dance routines / costumes / props etc ! Dont worry too much though. I'm pretty sure there are bigger issues to worry about!"

“This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools… Safety is key!

The show also poked fun at the controversy surrounding the video, sharing a photo on Twitter of Corden and actor Samuel L Jackson in front of a blue screen that was later made to look like a car.

The tweet read: "Guys, we don't even use a real car."

The tweet read: “Guys, we don’t even use a real car.”

Carpool Karaoke has been a viral sensation and has seen stars including Adele, Celine Dion and Billie Eilish join Corden in a car to sing a string of their hits.

The Late Late Show segment has been such a success it has been made into its own show on AppleTV.