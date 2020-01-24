Courteney Cox shares photos of Friends cast’s ‘last supper’ before finale

Courteney Cox has given fans a glimpse of the cast of Friends enjoying a “last supper” before filming the last ever episode of the show.

The throwback photo from 2004 shows the actress joined by Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc as they sit round a table full of food.

She captioned the photo: “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.”

She also shared a photo of the script for the finale.

Aniston commented on the post with a string of crying emojis, while Kudrow wrote: “Awwww.”

The post comes amid rumours that an unscripted reunion special could be on the cards on streaming service HBO Max.

Kevin Reilly, the service’s chief content officer, recently told the Television Critics Association: “There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it.

“Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

Cox has previously shared a photo from a trip the cast took to Las Vegas together before the show first aired.

She wrote: “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys.”