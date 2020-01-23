Victoria Derbyshire shares viewer’s text praising ‘life-saving programme’

Following news that Victoria Derbyshire’s TV show is to be axed, the presenter has shared a message from a viewer saying that the “life-saving programme” had helped her when she was “so alone”.

The BBC presenter shared the anonymous message, in which the viewer said she had contacted a helpline after seeing a broadcast about women who have escaped abusive relationships.

Derbyshire said the text message was sent while her programme was on air on Thursday.

The message said: “I sat in front of a lethal bottle of sleeping pills from 8pm watching the BBC news channel all night preparing to die after over 30 years of unbelievable domestic abuse.

This text was sent to us from a viewer when we were on air today: pic.twitter.com/LriGeDhAsm — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 23, 2020

“I was so alone.

“Then the Victoria Derbyshire programme came on and it was about women who have managed to get away from abusive relationships.

“I couldn’t believe it but I listened to every single word and at the end of the programme I contacted the helpline and after talking to someone for an hour I went and flushed the pills away and my children still have a mother.

“How can you dare axe this very valuable, helpful and life-saving programme.”

The woman added that there would be a “public outcry” over the decision.

The award-winning BBC Two current affairs show is being pulled from the schedule because of cuts at the broadcaster.