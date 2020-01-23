Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever opens up about mother’s cancer diagnosis

Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever has said that her mother’s experience of breast cancer helped her become a better actress.

The Bafta Rising Star Award nominee’s mother was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer about a decade ago and continues to seek treatment.

Dever, originally from Phoenix, Arizona, said she had felt a “deep responsibility” to stay strong for her younger sister.

She told ES Magazine: “It definitely brought us closer. It was very scary. My baby sister was only six when our mom first got diagnosed.

“As the older sister, I felt a deep responsibility to not get upset, so I was always suppressing it and I think it really did affect the way I dealt with emotions then, and how I deal with them now.

“But it’s also helped my acting too because I guess I’m able to have perspective on what matters and let go a bit easier.”

Dever, 23, earned plaudits for her portrayal of a victim of sexual assault in 2019 Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, about a series of rapes in Washington and Colorado.

The Booksmart star said the real-life role of Marie Adler had been the “hardest thing” she had ever done.

Kaitlyn Dever as Amy and Beanie Feldstein as Molly in Booksmart (Francois Duhamel/PA)

“I put so much pressure on myself to get it right,” she said.

“It’s a rarity to be given a role — for people to trust you with a role — that is based on truth, and no part of me ever wanted to take that for granted.

“I wanted to give it everything that I had. I had to forget about my feelings; the story seemed so much bigger than me.

“I’d keep myself in check by reminding myself that the headache I had from crying all day (during filming) was nothing in comparison to what she had gone through, so I could deal with this for the three or four months we were shooting.

“It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but it felt so worth it.”

