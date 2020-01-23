Professional skater Alexandra Schauman to miss Dancing On Ice after ‘freak fall’

Joe Swash will skate with Alex Murphy on Dancing On Ice this weekend after his usual partner, Alexandra Schauman, injured herself in a “freak fall”.

Finnish professional skater Schauman shared a selfie of her and the former EastEnders actor, 38, smiling together on Wednesday.

She said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to a injury that I endured after a freak fall.

“I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.

“I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on.

“I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week.”

It is unclear whether she will be fit to return next week.

Advertising

American skater Murphy, who was paired with Brian McFadden last year, wished Schauman a “speedy recovery”.

She added: “But yes it’s true – I’ll be taking this fella on the right (sorry @ianhwatkins) thru his paces!

“So grateful to be given the opportunity to choreograph and compete on @dancingonice again, just wish it was under happier circumstances.

Advertising

“And so thankful to this extraordinary man for his endless hours of patience and practice this week learning how to skate with his second Alex of the season ‘Nice To Meet You’!”

A statement on the show’s Instagram page said: “Unfortunately, due to injury, @alex_lukasz won’t be able to perform this weekend. @realjoeswashy will still be skating – @almurph18 will be stepping in as his partner! Join us in wishing Alexandra a speedy recovery.”

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, 43, was the last celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV show.

She and partner Brendyn Hatfield received their marching orders after a skate-off against former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt on last week’s show.

Model Caprice did not appear on the programme after it was announced that she and her partner, Hamish Gaman, had “parted ways”, but is expected to return this week.