Phoebe Waller-Bridge to launch London-based production house
The Fleabag creator’s company is called Wells Street Films.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she is realising “a life-long dream” by setting up her own film and TV production house.
The Fleabag creator’s London-based company will be called Wells Street Films, according to entertainment website Deadline.
Wells Street Films will create and produce Waller-Bridge’s new TV shows, which will be made as part of her three-year deal with Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, the website adds.
Waller-Bridge said: “This has been a life-long dream and to say I’m excited is an understatement.
“I can’t wait to start making new work.”
She added: “Let’s f*** shit up!”
Waller-Bridge has hired two women to work for the company.
Jenny Robins, who worked as a story producer on Fleabag and another of Waller-Bridge’s productions, Killing Eve, will become the company’s head of television and film.
The production manager of Fleabag’s stage run at the Soho Theatre last year, Charlotte McBrearty, will become a development executive.
Wells Street Films will also work on film projects that do not form part of Waller-Bridge’s agreement with Amazon.
Film productions Waller-Bridge has been involved with include Disney’s Star Wars spin-off Solo and she is also a co-writer on the next James Bond film No Time To Die.
The move comes after Waller-Bridge’s prolific awards season, which saw her win at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
