Phoebe Waller-Bridge to launch London-based production house

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she is realising “a life-long dream” by setting up her own film and TV production house.

The Fleabag creator’s London-based company will be called Wells Street Films, according to entertainment website Deadline.

Wells Street Films will create and produce Waller-Bridge’s new TV shows, which will be made as part of her three-year deal with Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, the website adds.

Waller-Bridge said: “This has been a life-long dream and to say I’m excited is an understatement.

The writer and actress has enjoyed a prolific awards season (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“I can’t wait to start making new work.”

She added: “Let’s f*** shit up!”

Waller-Bridge has hired two women to work for the company.

Jenny Robins, who worked as a story producer on Fleabag and another of Waller-Bridge’s productions, Killing Eve, will become the company’s head of television and film.

The production manager of Fleabag’s stage run at the Soho Theatre last year, Charlotte McBrearty, will become a development executive.

Wells Street Films will also work on film projects that do not form part of Waller-Bridge’s agreement with Amazon.

Film productions Waller-Bridge has been involved with include Disney’s Star Wars spin-off Solo and she is also a co-writer on the next James Bond film No Time To Die.

The move comes after Waller-Bridge’s prolific awards season, which saw her win at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.