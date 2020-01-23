Love Island’s Ollie Williams reunites with ex-girlfriend

Love Island’s Ollie Williams has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, after saying he quit the show to pursue “the love of my life”.

The reality star, 23, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, posted a picture on Instagram of him smiling while holding his old flame’s hand.

Alongside the image was a heart emoji and the message #GambleOfThe Century.

Ollie told The Sun: “I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry.

“I’m so grateful she has taken me back.

“We’re going to move in together in London over the next few months.

“I can’t wait to start a life with her.”

Explaining his decision to quit the villa last week, Ollie told his fellow contestants that “getting to know Paige (Turley) the last few days, it’s made me realise something quite big”.

“Paige is obviously the first girl that I’ve gone through the motions with or anything like that since my last girlfriend.

“I know it’s stupid, but it’s taken this to realise what I think about her.

“I could be throwing away the love of my life.”

Ollie Williams (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Ollie’s exit came after a petition was launched online to have him removed from the villa following the emergence of trophy-hunting pictures.

However he later denied that he was responsible for the deaths of any of the animals that were pictured, saying: “I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs, nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.”

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating reports of threats made against Ollie after he quit the show.