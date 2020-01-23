Grayson Perry’s earliest art to be displayed for first time in decades

Some of the earliest works by artist and broadcaster Grayson Perry are to go on display for the first time in decades.

Many of the 70 pieces of art which will be displayed in the exhibition have been crowd-sourced from across the UK following an appeal to the public in 2018 to help locate the transvestite potter’s early work.

The exhibition, titled Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years, is being held at The Holburne Museum in Bath and explores his work between 1982 and 1994.

(Ian West/PA)

Perry said: “This show has been such a joy to put together, I am really looking forward to seeing these early works again, many of which I have not seen since the 80s.

“It is as near as I will ever get to meeting myself as a young man, an angrier, priapic me with huge energy but a much smaller wardrobe.”

In 2018 the Turner Prize winner made a personal appeal to help locate his artworks, saying his record-keeping of the pieces he had produced was poor during the early part of his career.

Pots, plates and sculptures will be on display and the evolution of his female alter-ego Claire will be explored in the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until May 25 (Ian West/PA)

The exhibition’s curator Catrin Jones said: “When we proposed the exhibition, Grayson responded really positively because, he said, ‘no one knows where those works are’.

“So, we asked the public and were absolutely overwhelmed by the response.

“What followed was an extraordinary process of rediscovery as we were contacted by collectors, enthusiasts and friends, who collectively held over 150 of his early works.”

The exhibition, which opens on Friday, runs until May 25.