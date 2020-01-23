Celebrities praise Jean Paul Gaultier for ’50 glorious years’ as he retires

Naomi Campbell was among those paying tribute as Jean Paul Gaultier bid farewell to the fashion world with his final catwalk show.

The French designer closed Paris Fashion Week with a star-studded event at the Chatelet Theatre on Wednesday, where Boy George was the surprise performer.

Campbell praised the 67-year-old as a “creative visionary”.

She said: “What can I say !! So many years of incredible memories.. Every show, every campaign, every moment working with you has been an absolute honor and pleasure.

“The impact and inspiration you have left on this industry is beyond words. Creative visionary. Industry leader.”

Sir Elton John, who once enlisted Gaultier as creative director for his Elton John Aids Foundation Winter Ball, congratulated him on his retirement.

The Rocket Man star, 72, also shared a photo of Gaultier dressed in drag at his 50th birthday party.

He said: “Best wishes to @jpgaultierofficial on your retirement from 50 glorious years in fashion. So much talent, joy and innovation. You broke down so many barriers and challenged convention.

“The kindest heart and a great supporter of The Elton John AIDS Foundation. Here he is at my 50th Birthday in London. Hardly over the top dear…….!”

US supermodel Christy Turlington, 51, celebrated his “timeless” work.

She said: “I have incredibly fond memories of working with @jpgaultierofficial He was such a joy to work with. Funny, acerbic and always smiling. His shows were always fun and whimsical and unexpected.

“But when you paired back the accessories and the wigs and adornments, the clothes were impeccably tailor made and timeless. You will be missed but never forgotten. Enjoy the rest the of your life to the fullest!”.

Former French first lady and ex-supermodel Carla Bruni was in attendance, while models including Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss walked the runway.

Kloss shared her memories of working with the beloved designer, writing on Instagram: “From the very first time I stepped out onto your runway at age 15 to the very last today, your creativity and vision have never ceased to amaze me.

“It has been a privilege to bring your irreverent creations to life, a rush and feeling I will always treasure. Your talents have inspired so many who can only hope to follow in your footsteps.

“While the runway won’t be the same without your gifts, there’s nothing more @jpgaultierofficial than going out with such a celebration. Congratulations on an EPIC 50 years, we love you, thank you for your light”.

The show marked Gaultier’s retirement from runway couture collections – his only remaining runway show outlet since ending his ready-to-wear collections in 2014.

He has previously acknowledged his disillusionment with the frenetic pace of the modern fashion industry.