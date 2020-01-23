Ariana Grande shares photo with BTS in rehearsal amid rumours of Grammys set

Ariana Grande appeared to reveal BTS will be the secret headliners at the Grammys, after posing with the K-pop superstars during rehearsals.

The Boy With Luv stars are reportedly lined up to duet with Lil Nas X on his hit Old Town Road at this Sunday’s star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Grande, 26, appeared to confirm the rumours when she shared a black and white photo of her with six of the South Korean boy band’s members.

“Look who i bumped into at rehearsal,” she captioned the image, adding a smiley face.

However, she did not make it clear what the rehearsals were for.

BTS’ seventh member Suga, real name Min Yoon-gi, appeared to be missing from the snap.

One fan replied: “Dream team,” while a second added: “Can’t wait to see you slay the stage!!!”

BTS are tipped to perform at this weekend’s Grammys (Tom Haines/PA)

Thank U, Next hitmaker Grande is confirmed to perform at the event alongside Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith and Gwen Stefani.

BTS recently announced they are using part of their wealth to fund a global arts project involving sculptor Sir Antony Gormley.

They are preparing to release their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, on February 21.