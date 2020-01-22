Taylor Swift tackles critics head-on in trailer for Netflix documentary

Taylor Swift says she wants to be “on the right side of history” in the trailer for her highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The two-minute teaser sees the pop star, 30, talking about reclaiming her public image, as news reports criticising her for having “model friends” and for being “too skinny” flash across the screen.

She says: “Throughout my whole career, label executives would say: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you’.

Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020

“I became the person everyone wanted me to be. Nobody physically saw me for a year – and I thought that was what they wanted.”

She adds: “I had to deconstruct a complete belief system. Toss it out and reject it.

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”

The video gives fans a glimpse of Swift collaborating with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie on Me!

Advertising

British actor Joe Alwyn is dating Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It also suggests Swift will open up further on her political beliefs, after she recently broke years of silence to back the Democrats.

Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, also appears to be seen in one shot, suggesting the documentary might shed light on their famously private relationship.

The project comes during her high-profile feud with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label.

The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, will have its world premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.