Sabrina The Teenage Witch fans thrilled as cast members reunite

Sabrina The Teenage Witch fans were thrilled as Melissa Joan Hart reunited with some of her castmates from the hit show.

The actress, 43, posted a picture on Instagram of her with Nate Richert, David Lascher and Elisa Donovan, who played Harvey, Josh and Morgan in the series.

“TV dinner!!” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag “#catchingup”.

The actress also shared a video of the foursome, telling fans: “So we’re having a little Sabrina reunion!”

The series starred Hart as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager with magic powers who lived with her two aunts and a talking cat, and aired from 1996 to 2003.

A new series based on the character – entitled Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina – debuted on Netflix in 2018.

Fans were delighted to see the reunion and many posted messages on social media saying: “I miss Sabrina!”

“This made my day,” said one person, while another posted: “OMG!!!!!!! How awesome, hope you all had a great time.”

“OMG Sabrina’s cast!!!!!!” said another. “Loving memories!!!! Thank you guys for giving us this amazing show to grow up with!!!! Hopefully one day you can do a movie reunion of Sabrina!!!”