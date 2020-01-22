Love Island set for another shake-up as new boys arrive

Love Island is set for more drama as two new boys who are “prepared to step on a few toes” head into the villa.

The arrival of newcomers Luke Mabbott and Luke Trotman was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

The boys have already got their eye on some of the girls, with both taking a liking to Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley.

Sophie Piper (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Mabbott, a heating engineer from Redcar, split from his ex last year and said it is “a bit weird being single”.

The 24-year-old, who claims people sometimes mistake him for Justin Bieber, said he is looking for someone who is “outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation”.

Mabbott, who has about 50 tattoos and reckons he is an eight out of 10 when it comes to looks, said he will go a long way to get the right girl.

Luke Mabbott (ITV/PA)

“As far as it takes,” he said. “I’m prepared to step on a few toes.”

Trotman, a semi-pro footballer and student, is also prepared to ruffle some feathers.

He said: “I wouldn’t mind stepping on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like to think I would.”

The 22-year-old from Luton says he is “energetic, positive and smiley” but admits he can also be a bit stubborn and “overly competitive”.

Trotman has had a little taste of reality TV before, as his mother Beverley Trotman came sixth on The X Factor 13 years ago.

“I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience,” he said. “She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now, but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.”

Luke Trotman (ITV/PA)

Wednesday night’s update from the villa also saw Mike Boateng admit to having doubts about how things are going with Leanne Amaning.

Connagh Howard asked if he was having doubts and Mike admitted: “Maybe a tiny bit.”

Later, Mike told Leanne: “I can’t really read you. I don’t know if I’m doing the right things.”

There could be trouble for Paige Turley after Rebecca pulled Finn Tapp aside for a private chat to ask if he could be tempted by someone new.

Finn said: “If a new girl was to come in who had an interest in me, then I would definitely see that through, get to know her. It would certainly be something I would have a look at.

“I’m more than happy to get to know you and see where we go from there.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.