Lizzo about ‘so much more’ than body positivity

Lizzo has said she is “so much more” than her figure and body positivity.

The Juice singer, 31, said that although she was pleased she was attached to the body positive movement, she wanted to be recognised for the music she makes.

“I’m so much more than that,” she told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Because I actually present that, I have a whole career.

“It’s not a trend.”

The US star – who previously revealed to Glamour magazine that it was frustrating to be called “brave” for being confident about her figure – said she had “come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved”.

“The body positive movement is doing the same thing,” she said.

“We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”