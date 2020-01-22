Billy Eichner to play Matt Drudge in American Crime Story: Impeachment

Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge in the upcoming TV series about the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

The comedian, best known for his series Billy On The Street and his role in American Horror Story, will play the journalist and Drudge Report founder in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Drudge broke the story of the president’s affair with the intern.

It has already been announced that Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky, and Clive Owen will star as President Clinton.

Sarah Paulson, who previously appeared in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson, will play Linda Tripp, Lewinsky’s friend, who recorded their phone calls in which she discussed her affair.

Eichner wrote on Twitter: “Can finally share this with the world. Truly an honor to join @MsSarahPaulson, @BeanieFeldstein, Clive Owen and more in American Crime Story: Impeachment.”

The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story Of The Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President.

Previous American Crime Story series have focused on the criminal trial and acquittal of OJ Simpson over the death of his wife Nicole Brown and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.