Adam Lambert launches foundation in support of LGBTQ+ human rights

US singer Adam Lambert has launched a non-profit organisation in support of LGBTQ+ human rights.

The Feel Something Foundation wants to see “LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds enjoy full human rights within a fully-inclusive society”.

It also hopes to “abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone being themselves”.

Former American Idol contestant Lambert, 37, founded the organisation after travelling with his career and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people face all over the world.

A member of the community himself, the singer is planning an online clothing auction of some of his best looks as his first fundraiser.

Lambert found fame in 2009 after finishing as runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol, and has gone on to enjoy a solo career.

He is also known for singing with the band Queen.