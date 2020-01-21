Susanna Reid reveals dramatically different look in throwback clip

Susanna Reid has surprised fans by sharing a throwback clip of her reading the news for the BBC in 2000.

The video shows the Good Morning Britain presenter, 49, reporting on a demonstration by anti-capitalist protesters in Parliament Square.

She captioned the post: “If I am not mistaken, this was my very first national news bulletin for BBC TV 20 years ago.”

If I am not mistaken, this was my very first national news bulletin for BBC TV 20 years ago. https://t.co/JykjJpkNCN — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 21, 2020

However, it was her look that prompted a reaction from her followers.

Reid, who now sits alongside Piers Morgan on GMB, is seen sporting a short bob haircut instead of her usual flowing look.

Fans noted how former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Reid looked younger now than she did two decades ago.

One wrote: “Congratulations you have won the 19 year challenge hands down.”

Another said: “Go for the obligatory middle-aged bob in your twenties and then grow it out in your middle age. Instant rejuvenation.”

One woman remarked of her haircut: “Had that haircut too. Never did us any favours!”