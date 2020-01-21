Rebecca and Shaughna to clash during game of dares on Love Island

Love Island’s new arrival Rebecca Gormley will be dared to kiss the two boys she finds most attractive in Tuesday night’s episode.

The former Miss Newcastle, 21, ruffled feathers on Monday when she made a surprise appearance during a “dirty dancers” challenge.

She is expected to heighten tensions further by going after Callum Jones, who is paired with Shaughna Phillips.

? FIRST LOOK ? Callum spends some one-on-one time with Rebecca in the Hideaway and a game of Suck and Blow reveals which boys our Geordie girl has her eyes on… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sP0LdTU3qz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 21, 2020

In scenes due to air on Tuesday night, the islanders gather around the fire pit to play a game of dares, where they must pass a card between them using their mouths.

When someone drops the card they must do a dare, starting with one of the stars being forced to lick another from their lips to their toes.

Rebecca is dared to kiss the two islanders she find most attractive, and her love rival Shaughna is dared to kiss the islander with the biggest game plan.

It comes after Shaughna pulled Rebecca aside for a tense conversation about Callum.

Advertising

Callum Jones (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

She said: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it. You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

Rebecca replied: “I’m with you on that. See what happens. I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me.

“I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

Later the newcomer remained mysterious while getting to know Callum, telling him: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.