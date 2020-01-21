Advertising
Paddy McGuinness leaves fans in hysterics after ‘drunk’ This Morning appearance
The TV star had been partying at the Top Gear premiere.
This Morning viewers were left in hysterics after Paddy McGuinness appeared worse for wear on the programme after enjoying a night of partying.
The Top Gear host was joined by co-star Chris Harris on the ITV daytime chat show, hours after the world premiere of the new series in Leicester Square.
Presenter Phillip Schofield joked: “I find it quite shocking anyone could come on this sofa and be drunk. Who would do that?”
Holly Willoughby replied: “This time next week it will be us,” before advising the pair: “Go home, get a wash, get to bed.”
Earlier in the show McGuinness gatecrashed a crisp tasting segment and admitted: “I won’t lie to you, I’ve not been to bed.”
When he was offered a sample of pale ale, he replied: “Not more of that stuff,” and joked that he had sprayed mace on himself.
Joined by Harris on the sofa later, he told the hosts: “I knew I was flying too close to the sun when I was on stage and I said to the Director General of the BBC ‘Get the sambucas in, son’.
He joked: “He’s still there drinking, he’s still on it.”
Asked by Willoughby what he brings to the show, McGuinness replied: “Alcohol, lots of it.”
After the TV star made a joke about Harris only having one nipple, Harris said: “This is worse than I ever thought it would be.”
One fan wrote on Twitter: “Loving @PaddyMcGuinness on This Morning still drunk.”
Another wrote: “#paddymcguinness is he still drunk from last night? so funny!”
Another added: “Hilarious! Paddy McGuinness and one nipple Chris.”
Top Gear returns to BBC Two on Sunday.
