Love Island viewers confused by patch on newcomer Rebecca’s thigh
The model and part-time carer arrived in the villa on Monday night.
Love Island viewers have been left intrigued by a mysterious patch on newcomer Rebecca Gormley’s thigh.
The 21-year-old former Miss Newcastle arrived in the Cape Town villa on Monday night during a risque game of “dirty dancers” in which the boys’ pulses were monitored while they received lapdances.
The model and part-time carer promptly set Connor Durman and Callum Jones’s hearts racing and earned a date with both men in the Hideaway.
But viewers were distracted by a white patch on her upper thigh.
Some speculated it could be a nicotine patch, as islanders are no longer allowed to smoke on camera.
One said: “A girl really just made her #LoveIsland debut in a thong with a visible nicotine patch on her butt cheek. We has no choice but to stan.”
Another said: “Whats the patch on Rebecca’s right leg at the thigh? I thought it was a plaster but its square like a nicotine patch or something.”
A third said: “Wait does any one else notice the nicotine patch on beckys leg, so they have to stop smoking to come on.”
Others suggested she might be wearing a contraceptive patch.
“I love Rebecca repping her contraceptive patch,” said one.
Another viewer addressed the perceived stigma around the patch.
They said: “Let’s not shame Becca for wearing a contraceptive patch shall we?
A third said: “So happy to see Rebecca on love island wearing a contraceptive patch, so many people don’t know they are a thing and it makes me feel a lot less self conscious about mine now.”
Love Island continues on ITV2.
