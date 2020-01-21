Menu

Kendrick Lamar to headline British Summer Time

Showbiz | Published:

The rapper also performed at the event in London’s Hyde Park in 2016.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is to play a headlining set at British Summer Time this year.

The US rapper – who performed at the festival in 2016 – joins Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Pearl Jam on the bill for the event in London’s Hyde Park.

British Summer Time usually runs over two weekends in July and Lamar’s set will be on Sunday July 5, closing the first weekend.

He will be joined by Mercury Prize-winning James Blake and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, with more names to be announced.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is also performing (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Little Mix will perform on July 4, and Pearl Jam will take to the stage on July 10.

US superstar Swift will headline on July 11.

British Summer Time began in 2013.

Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath are among the artists to have performed at the festival.

Tickets go on general sale on January 24 at 10am.

