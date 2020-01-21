Daniel Radcliffe reveals why he avoids watching dramas

Daniel Radcliffe has said he does not watch dramas because if they are good he feels jealous about not being in them.

The Harry Potter star, 30, said he also gets bored easily, and prefers to watch documentaries, cartoons and cooking programmes such as US show Top Chef.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I’m really bad about watching drama or anything worthy.

“There have been loads of amazing series that I haven’t seen yet, including Breaking Bad.

“I haven’t seen Mad Men all the way through.

“When it comes to drama, I get bored easily and I don’t like to commit myself to a show I’m not enjoying.

“And when I do enjoy a drama, I usually sit there feeling jealous and wishing I was in it.

“That’s why I stick to documentaries, cartoons and cooking shows. “

Radcliffe, who splits his time between London and New York, added: “I’m obsessed with Top Chef in the States.

“The other week, we watched six episodes in a day.”

