Another one! DJ Khaled keeps fans updated through birth of second son

Music producer DJ Khaled has welcomed his second child with wife Nicole Tuck, after keeping his millions of fans updated through her labour.

The star, who has worked with artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Drake, posted pictures on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning of himself in the hospital waiting for Tuck to give birth.

The first picture showed the US music star, 44, patiently waiting while their doctor, Dr Jin, put her hand on his shoulder.

His last post saw DJ Khaled gleefully high-fiving Dr Jin, seemingly after Tuck had given birth.

He wrote: “THANK YOU ALLAH !

“THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !”

One of the other pictures showed him looking on in anticipation while in a hospital room.

Referring to his oft-used phrase in his many music hits, he added to his 17.9 million followers: “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

DJ Khaled – whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled – and Tuck welcomed their first son Asahd in October 2016 after he livestreamed the birth on social media.

The couple revealed they were having a second child, another son, together back in September.

Announcing the news on Instagram along with a picture of Tuck undergoing an ultrasound while Asahd watched on, he wrote: “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

“After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.

“I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”