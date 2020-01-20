Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas among couples on date night at SAG Awards

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and Lily Allen and David Harbour were among the famous couples enjoying a night out together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Game Of Thrones actress, who was nominated as part of the ensemble cast for the fantasy series, arrived with her singer husband before meeting up with co-stars Alfie Allen and John Bradley.

Sophie Turner with co-stars John Bradley and Alfie Allen (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Strangers Things star Harbour, who was nominated for the lead actor in a drama series prize, as well as for his part in the ensemble cast, arrived with his girlfriend Lily Allen.

In posts on his Instagram story, he teased she would be his date, sharing a photo of her from the back getting her hair and make-up done.

He wrote: “And who is my mystery date getting hair and makeup done in this hotel room I’ve been living in too long that is full of ‘I don’t know what the hell anymore’ stuff.”

He later shared a snap of them together as they were leaving for the ceremony, writing: “That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f***in’ hot @lilyallen. ”

Allen also shared photos from the night, describing herself as Harbour’s “plus 1.”

Michelle Williams, who is engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail and pregnant with their first child, showed off her baby bump as she walked the silver carpet with her new fiance.

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Stranger Things couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who are also together in real life, arrived together as they celebrated the show’s ensemble cast nomination.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson also cosied up to her fiance, the Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

The couple first made their red carpet debut at the Museum of Natural History in New York City in November 2017 and the couple confirmed their engagement in May 2019.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also enjoyed a night out at the ceremony.

The couple, who announced their engagement in March 2019, even posed for a selfie together as they arrived at the show.

Jennifer Lopez smiles for the camera with Alex Rodriguez (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, former Orange Is The New Black actress Samira Wiley and her wife, Lauren Morelli, who was a writer for the show, held hands as they posed for the cameras.

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who have been married since 2000, also kept their hands clasped as they smiled for photographers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as children’s TV host Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, posed with his wife Rita Wilson, who he married in 1988.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who married in 1988 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The ceremony saw Parasite came out on top for the big film prize, while Fleabag and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel were victorious in the TV categories.