Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston lead SAG fashion

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez all sported bombshell gowns at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Johansson, who was nominated for two gongs for both Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, opted for a plunging satin gown to walk the silver carpet with fiance Colin Jost.

She teamed the look with red lipstick, drop earrings and slicked-back hair.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for her role in Hustlers, opted for a strapless black gown with a large bow on the back that created a long train.

She also wore her hair up, with tendrils framing her face.

Scarlett Johansson with Colin Jost (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Aniston, who won the best actress in a drama series prize, chose a silky white gown with shoulder straps, an asymmetric neckline and thigh split that she teamed with diamond jewellery.

Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for her leading actress role in Harriet, provided a pop of colour with a strapless red and pink gown with a full skirt.

Cynthia Erivo (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also opting for bright colours was Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who chose a thigh-skimming, pale-purple floral dress with a large bow on the waist and a long train.

Sarah Hyland (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Theron, who was nominated for playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, teamed a silver glittery crop top with a high-waisted belted skirt to flash her midriff and wore Tiffany jewellery down her centre parting.

Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, who was also nominated for her role in Bombshell, this time in the supporting category, chose a halterneck checked dress with a long tiered skirt, which she matched with heavy gold jewellery.

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz posed side-by-side as they were nominated for the best ensemble in a drama series.

Kravitz chose a strapless peach dress with a bow detail on the waist, matched with long white gloves, while Witherspoon wore a sparkly black gown with a silver asymmetric strap.

Zoe Kravitz, left, and Reese Witherspoon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

South Korean film Parasite was the big winner, taking the best ensemble in motion picture prize, the ceremony’s version of best picture.

In the TV categories, The Crown and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel were also celebrated.