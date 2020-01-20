SAG Awards: Everything you need to know about winner Parasite

South Korean dark comedy Parasite has continued its remarkable awards season run, taking the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The acclaimed film was already one of the most talked-about foreign-language movies of recent years before it pulled off a shock win for outstanding cast in a motion picture.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which is nominated for best picture ahead of next month’s Oscars, is also nominated for four Baftas and earlier this year was named best film at the Cannes film festival.

The stars accepting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Parasite (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It has also established a firm presence online, where gifs from the film have become popular on Twitter and young cinephiles have dubbed themselves the #Bonghive.

The movie follows the unemployed Kim family, who slowly work their way into the lives and the home of the wealthy Park family.

They lie about their qualifications and relationship to each other to become indispensable to their oblivious employers and develop a taste for the good life.

The film stars the director’s frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho as Kim Ki-taek, whose family are all living in a squalid basement until his son lies his way into a tutoring job with the Parks.

Advertising

One by one, they gradually infiltrate their luxurious home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.

However, things take a dark turn when an unexpected interloper threatens their new comfort.

It has already won a Golden Globe for best foreign-language film and is now in the running for best film, best director, best original screenplay and best film not in the English language at the Baftas.

Parasite is released in UK cinemas on February 7.