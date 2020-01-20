New girl turns heads as she dances into Love Island

The Love Islanders were stunned as a new girl made a surprise appearance during their latest challenge.

The contestants were taking part in a girls v boys “dirty dancers” contest when Rebecca Gormley arrived.

The rest of the girls had already danced for the boys, who were wearing heart rate monitors to see whose moves got their pulses racing the most.

The contestants had no idea there was a twist in store – until former Miss Newcastle Rebecca, 21, turned up to give the boys one last dance.

“Oh my God!” shrieked the girls, as their jaws dropped.

Rebecca's entrance has sent shockwaves through the villa already ?⚡️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dom01b68WR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2020

Shaughna Phillips, who is coupled with Callum Jones, moaned: “Give me a break!”

It was later revealed that of all the girls, Rebecca had Callum and Connor Durman’s hearts racing the most.

Advertising

Each boy was told they would get a date with the newcomer, leaving Shaughna and Connor’s love interest Sophie Piper looking distinctly unimpressed.

The girls' jaws hit the floor after a surprise bombshell enters the villa during tonight's challenge ? Don't miss Rebecca's arrival, 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/arOYce4G6g — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2020

Before entering the ITV2 villa, Rebecca said she already had her eye on Connagh Howard, Callum and Mike Boateng.

She said she would go “as far as I need to go” to get the man she wants.

Love Island continues on ITV2.