In Pictures: Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win at SAG Awards

Showbiz | Published:

Phoebe Waller Bridge was also among the winners at the ceremony.

26th Annual SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars turning out for the ceremony.

Parasite, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix were among the winners and Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak.

Here are some of the best pictures from the night:

26th Annual SAG Awards
Robert De Niro took home the lifetime achievement award and was presented with the gong by Leonardo DiCaprio (Chris Pizzello/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
Parasite was the winner for the best ensemble cast in a motion picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
Jennifer Lopez and Renee Zellweger were among the stars walking the carpet (Matt Sayles/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
Jennifer Aniston took the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show (Chris Pizzello/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
Brad Pitt accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Chris Pizzello/AP)

26th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Meanwhile, Renee Zellweger won big for her role as Judy Garland (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
Rachel Brosnahan grabbed a selfie with fans before the ceremony (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was among the winners for her role in Fleabag (Chris Pizzello/AP) 
26th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Sam Rockwell flipped his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for Fosse/Verdon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

26th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Helena Bonham Carter walked the carpet in a pair of jewel-encrusted sunglasses (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards – Red Carpet
Christian Bale turned out for the Los Angeles ceremony (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
26th Annual SAG Awards
And Joaquin Phoenix took home an award for playing the eponymous lead role in Joker (Chris Pizzello/AP)
