In Pictures: Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win at SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars turning out for the ceremony.

Parasite, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix were among the winners and Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak.

Here are some of the best pictures from the night:

Robert De Niro took home the lifetime achievement award and was presented with the gong by Leonardo DiCaprio (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Parasite was the winner for the best ensemble cast in a motion picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Renee Zellweger were among the stars walking the carpet (Matt Sayles/AP)

Jennifer Aniston took the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Brad Pitt accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Meanwhile, Renee Zellweger won big for her role as Judy Garland (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rachel Brosnahan grabbed a selfie with fans before the ceremony (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was among the winners for her role in Fleabag (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Sam Rockwell flipped his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for Fosse/Verdon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Helena Bonham Carter walked the carpet in a pair of jewel-encrusted sunglasses (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Christian Bale turned out for the Los Angeles ceremony (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)