Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Why I eat all my food in a 10-hour window

Showbiz | Published:

The model said the idea of plastic surgery was ‘terrifying’.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has said she avoids food after 6pm.

The mother-of-one, 32, said that her routine allows her body to “digest everything”.

She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: “I eat all my food in an eight-to 10-hour window.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham (Ian West/PA)

“I’ll have a matcha latte with oat milk at 8am… and then I try to finish eating between 4pm and 6pm.

“It gives my body a chance to digest everything. Of course, if I go out for dinner, I shift it to later. I’m flexible, you’ve got to live.”

The model, who has a two-year-old son with actor Jason Statham, has ruled out plastic surgery for now.

“It’s a personal decision for everyone, but for me I find it terrifying,” she said.

“As I age, I would prefer to look natural. The idea of putting something permanent in my face isn’t for me, at the moment.”

