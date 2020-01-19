Caprice ‘parts ways’ with Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman

Dancing On Ice contestant Caprice has “parted ways” with her skating partner Hamish Gaman.

As the show started on Sunday, viewers were told that the model would not be appearing.

It has not been clarified why the pair parted ways.

Gaman did appear in the group skate on Sunday, and it is hoped that Caprice will return to the competition next week.

A statement from an ITV spokesman said: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

Caprice and Gaman performed together on the show last week, earning a respectable score of 25.5 out of a possible 40 marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.