Another skater eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Lucrezia Millarini said Dancing On Ice had been the “strangest, craziest” experience of her life as she was eliminated from the competition.

The newsreader and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield received their marching orders from the ITV competition after a skate-off against real-life couple Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt.

Millarini told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield it had been “so much fun”.

“It’s been the strangest, craziest thing I have ever done in my life,” she said.

Lucrezia Millarini (Ian West/PA)

Millarini was the second person to be cut, after Trisha Goddard.

She found herself in the bottom two after she and Hatfield only earned 21 out of a possible 40 points for their routine.

After the skate-off, judges Ashley Banjo and Jayne Torvill both chose to save Kilbane, while John Barrowman thought Millarini deserved another shot.

Christopher Dean said while both couples “fought hard”, Kilbane should stay.

Sunday night’s show saw the couples take to the ice for routines themed around musicals.

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer came out on top as they received a series high score of 32 – and a standing ovation from the panel – for their Lion King routine.

Bauer was making her return to the ice after missing last week’s show following a fall.

Dean told Diversity dancer Kiely after their performance: “Perri, tonight, clearly, you are king.”

Caprice did not appear on the programme after it was announced that she and her partner Hamish Gaman had “parted ways”, but is expected to return next week.

Meanwhile, Schofield had to apologise after Maura Higgins appeared to utter a swear word.

The Love Island star seemed to let an expletive slip after it was announced that she had made it through to the next round after the public vote.

“Sorry if there was any bad language. Our apologies,” said the presenter.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.