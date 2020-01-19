Advertising
Amanda Holden pretty in pink at Britain’s Got Talent auditions
The ITV show returns later this year.
Amanda Holden was pretty in pink on the Britan’s Got Talent red carpet.
The star stood out in a stylish pink jumpsuit that left one shoulder bare as she arrived at the London Palladium in Soho.
Holden was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams as the auditions for the new series of the ITV show got under way.
Dixon, who gave birth to her second daughter, Anaya, in August, wore black trousers, a jacket and a bandeau-style top.
The show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also there.
Auditions for the talent show are taking place over the coming weeks and the show will return later this year.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.