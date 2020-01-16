Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary gets a release date

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary will arrive at the end of the month, the streaming giant has said.

Miss Americana promises a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at the 30-year-old pop superstar during a “transformational period in her life”.

Swift announced the project almost as an aside during her high-profile feud with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label.

In November she accused Braun – whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – and Big Machine Records of blocking her from using much of her back catalogue in the documentary.

The issue has since been resolved. Swift shared the Miss Americana poster on Twitter, revealing it will arrive on Netflix on January 31.

The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, will have its world premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.