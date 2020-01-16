Menu

Sabrina takes on hell in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina trailer

Showbiz | Published:

The hit show is returning for a third series.

Christian Dior Cruise Collection – Blenheim Palace

Sabrina stakes her claim as the queen of hell in the trailer for series three of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

The teenage half-witch, played by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, will head to the netherworld to save her boyfriend Nick Scratch in the new episodes.

“Hell’s under new management now,” she declares in the teaser.

Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda both make a return in the clip, sternly warning Sabrina: “Being queen of hell isn’t a summer job.”

The first two series followed Sabrina’s exploits in the human world and at the Academy of Unseen Arts for witches and wizards.

The reboot is based of the same comic book series which spawned Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which starred Melissa Joan Hart and ran from 1996 to 2003.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s new programme is set in the 1960s, whereas the original series was a contemporary version.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina series three airs on Netflix on January 24.

