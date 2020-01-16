Paige Turley sets her sights on new boy after Ollie Williams quits Love Island

Newly single Paige Turley will make a move on a new love interest following the departure of Ollie Williams from the Love Island villa.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, who once dated Lewis Capaldi, was left at risk of elimination after her partner quit the ITV2 show this week, saying he still loved his ex-girlfriend.

His exit from the show came after a petition was launched online to have him removed from the villa following the emergence of photos which appeared to show him trophy-hunting, which he denies.

In scenes due to air tonight, the islanders play a risque game of beer pong, with a dare hidden at the bottom of each cup.

And when it comes to Paige’s turn, she is dared to kiss the islander she fancies most.

The game will also see Nas Majeed dared to seductively suck the finger of the islander he finds the most attractive, despite being coupled up with Siannise Fudge.

The show’s two new bombshells will also enjoy romantic vineyard dates with their pick of the female contestants.

Finley Tapp, 20, from Milton Keynes, will try to woo Siannise while Connagh Howard, 27, from Cardiff, will invite Sophie Piper to the vineyard.

As Connor Durman, who is paired with Sophie, anxiously waits for her return, he says: “I’m a little bit (stressed). Only because, it’ll just be interesting to see what they’re like. I did come across a bit childish.”

He later adds: “Obviously I want Sophie to be happy, but we had a good thing going. I’m excited to see her and see what she’s saying. It’s just hard, isn’t it? But if she’s more happy with someone else then I’d rather her be happy with someone better suited.”

Meanwhile on the date, Sophie tells Connagh: “I feel like I am happy with Connor. But obviously we’re only a couple of days in so it would be silly to close myself off completely, so we’ll have to see how the next couple of days go.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.