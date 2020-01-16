Justin Bieber gives Lewis Capaldi’s ‘handsome’ selfie his seal of approval

Lewis Capaldi has found an unexpected admirer in Justin Bieber.

The Yummy singer, 25, praised Capaldi’s “handsome” looks in a humorous post on Twitter.

Scottish star Capaldi, 23, posted a selfie to the social media site, taken from an especially unflattering angle.

I’ve decided that I’m equally as handsome as Shawn Mendes and Bieber pic.twitter.com/QO9F4PdxlP — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 16, 2020

“I’ve decided that I’m equally as handsome as Shawn Mendes and Bieber,” the Scottish star quipped to his 890,000 followers.

Bieber responded, simply commenting: “You are.”

Capaldi then retweeted the pop star’s post, adding: “Bieber approved.”

The back-and-forth prompted fans to clamour for a collaboration, with some suggesting Bieber should cover Capaldi’s hit Someone You Loved.

Canadian star Mendes, who is dating fellow singer Camila Cabello, is yet to comment.

Brit Award-nominated Capaldi’s love life has made headlines in recent weeks, after his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley was announced as one of the contestants on winter Love Island.