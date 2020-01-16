Menu

Justin Bieber gives Lewis Capaldi’s ‘handsome’ selfie his seal of approval

The pair traded compliments on social media.

Justin Bieber and Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has found an unexpected admirer in Justin Bieber.

The Yummy singer, 25, praised Capaldi’s “handsome” looks in a humorous post on Twitter.

Scottish star Capaldi, 23, posted a selfie to the social media site, taken from an especially unflattering angle.

“I’ve decided that I’m equally as handsome as Shawn Mendes and Bieber,” the Scottish star quipped to his 890,000 followers.

Bieber responded, simply commenting: “You are.”

Capaldi then retweeted the pop star’s post, adding: “Bieber approved.”

The Shawn Mendes Foundation
Shawn Mendes (PA)

The back-and-forth prompted fans to clamour for a collaboration, with some suggesting Bieber should cover Capaldi’s hit Someone You Loved.

Canadian star Mendes, who is dating fellow singer Camila Cabello, is yet to comment.

Brit Award-nominated Capaldi’s love life has made headlines in recent weeks, after his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley was announced as one of the contestants on winter Love Island.

