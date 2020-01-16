Cressida Bonas says past relationship with Prince Harry presents ‘barriers’

Cressida Bonas has said her past relationship with the Duke of Sussex has presented her with “hurdles and barriers” in her career.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the actress said she “still has to contend with” people wanting to talk to her about Harry rather than her work.

She also refused to comment on the Duchess of Sussex, after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals.

On her former relationship with the duke, Bonas said: “No-one likes to be labelled, no matter what it is about or where they come from.

Bonas has refused to discuss the position of the Duchess of Sussex (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The hurdles and barriers for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him.

“I work very hard and love what I do – I just want to continue.

“But it is still something I have to contend with.

“It is what it is. People will perhaps always ask me about it.”

Bonas also refused to comment on Meghan, saying that she “wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline”.

She added: “I want to talk about my work. And also out of respect.

“What’s the expression? How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me?

“It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a very different place now – I’m getting married, I’ve learned a lot.

Bonas is set to star in new ITV drama White House Farm (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’m much more comfortable in my own skin.

“I’m growing.”

Bonas started dating Harry in 2012, but the pair later separated after two years.

She is now set to marry property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, but said they “won’t have a huge wedding”.

“We aren’t traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way – I’ve never thought about how someone would propose to me.”

Bonas is set to star in new ITV true crime drama White House Farm as a woman accused of murdering her family.

The full interview appears in this week’s ES Magazine, which is out on Thursday.