Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Stormzy among Brits performers

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Stormzy are among the performers who will take to the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

They will be joined by Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Rising Star award-winner Celeste in the line-up at the ceremony on February 18.

Eilish, 18, was recently announced as the youngest ever musician to write and perform a theme song for a James Bond film and will record the title music for the forthcoming No Time To Die.

She is nominated for the Best International Female Solo Artist prize at the awards show.

Styles, who is nominated for Best Male and Album of the Year, will return to the Brits stage to sing tracks from his second solo record, Fine Line.

Stormzy will perform music from his second album, Heavy Is The Head, following his headline-making performance at the ceremony in 2018, when he criticised politicians over their response to the Grenfell fire tragedy.

The grime star is also nominated for Best Male, alongside Styles and Capaldi, as well as Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The Brits will round off a breakthrough year for Capaldi, who is also nominated for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

After he was shortlisted for the Critics’ Choice award, which has now been renamed the Rising Star prize, in 2019, he has enjoyed huge chart success with his debut album and had five top 10 singles, including chart-topper Someone You Loved.

He said: “I wouldn’t miss performing at the Brits, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially … I’ll be there with bells on.”

It has also been a big year for Mabel, whose hit Don’t Call Me Up was the best-selling single of the year by a UK female artist, and she is nominated for Best Female, Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

She said: “So excited to perform at this year’s Brit Awards. So many legendary people have performed at the Brits, so it really is an honour and a dream come true!”

It has already been announced that Celeste will take home the Rising Star award at the ceremony after critical acclaim for a string of singles including Lately, Father’s Son and, recently, Stop This Flame and Strange.

She was also named winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2020 earlier this year.

The Brit Awards will be hosted by Jack Whitehall at the 02 Arena in London on February 18, and broadcast on ITV.