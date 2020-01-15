Two new bombshells set to shake up Love Island

A semi-professional footballer and a model are set to stir up trouble on Love Island, as they both have eyes for Siannise Fudge and Sophie Piper.

Finley Tapp, 20, from Milton Keynes, said he is not afraid to step on toes to get the girl he likes, while Connagh Howard, 27, from Cardiff, said he will not let an opportunity go by if he likes someone.

Both men will enter the villa after twins Jess and Eve Gale ruffled feathers by coupling up with Mike Boateng and Callum Jones, stealing them from Leanne Amaning and Shaughna Phillips.

? FIRST LOOK ? As one Islander tries to stir up some romance, another thinks about leaving for good… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nxKFHEz7Ug — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 15, 2020

Both men said they like the look of Sophie and Siannise, while Connagh said he is also interested in newly single Shaughna and Finley is interested in Paige Turley.

Connagh, who once appeared in an advert with Anthony Joshua, said: “If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by.

“But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker.”

He added: “It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal.”

Advertising

Meanwhile Finley said: “It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates, but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it.”

He added: “I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up.

“Who knows what could happen in the villa.”

The boys’ entrance was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, which also saw Ollie Williams explain that he quit the show to pursue “the love of my life”.

Advertising

The reality star, 23, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, walked out of the ITV2 show after three days, saying he realises he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

His exit came shortly after more than 200 people complained about his inclusion in the show, following reports he is involved in “trophy hunting”.

Williams said he had ‘massive feelings’ for his ex-girlfriend still (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Williams is seen on Wednesday night’s episode in footage from before his departure.

He tells the boys: “Coming in here and getting to know Paige (Turley) the last few days, it’s made me realise something quite big.

“Paige is obviously the first girl that I’ve gone through the motions with, or anything like that, since my last girlfriend.

“What it’s made me realise is the fact that I’ve still got massive feelings for her, and I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige, and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everyone else.

Islander Paige Turley (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“Anything that I carry on with in here is just going to be fake.

“I know it’s stupid, but it’s taken this to realise what I think about her,” he says, adding: “I could be throwing away the love of my life.”

He later says in the Beach Hut: “My brain is saying, ‘Do this, do this’, but my heart’s just being like ‘Mate, you’re telling yourself a lie here. Your heart lies elsewhere’.

“I think, that feeling, it’s constantly in the back of my mind, in the back of my heart.”

He tells Paige that getting to know her has been “so lovely”, and explains his feelings for his ex.

“I don’t know what’s going on at home, feelings might not be reciprocated. I’ve got to be honest with myself and go and win her back now,” he says.

Ollie then gathers the islanders at the fire pit and tells them: “It shouldn’t have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside.

“I just think if I stay any longer it’s me just not being honest with my own heart.

“So unfortunately guys I’m going to have to leave I think.”

Saying he thinks his old flame is “the love of my life”, Williams says: “When you’ve got that, you can’t risk throwing that away because you’d never forgive yourself for as long as you live.”

But Ollie’s space in the villa is set to be filled, as it was revealed that two new singletons will be moving in.

At the end of the episode, Paige receives a text announcing that two new boys are on their way.

Love Island continues on ITV2.