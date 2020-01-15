Outlander cast preview the upcoming fifth series

The cast of hit TV series Outlander have teased the upcoming fifth series.

The time-travelling drama stars Scottish actor Sam Heughan as 18th century Highland warrior Jamie Fraser who falls in love with former World War II nurse Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe.

Now in its fifth series, Outlander’s action has moved to a nascent United States, where the Frasers are fighting for their family and the home they have made for themselves in a country on the brink of revolution.

We all know it's near impossible to describe #Outlander in one sentence. Luckily, we have this brand new look at Season 5 so we don't have to. pic.twitter.com/fSV8BWm84S — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 14, 2020

Fans were given a glimpse at the new episodes in a new trailer, with Heughan saying: “It’s about America, building America. It certainly provides for a very exciting season.”

“Jamie’s in a really, really tough position,” Heughan added. “He’s trying to provide for everyone. Through that, he agrees to work for the British and he has to lead a militia.”

For Balfe’s character, she has to balance her modern medical knowledge with “the repercussions of messing with time and history”.

Outlander, which premiered in 2014, could be about to be expanded with spin-offs or sequels.

Advertising

Jeffrey Hirsch is president of the TV network Starz, which broadcasts the show in the US and said it is working with partner Sony to look at ways of expanding the show.

During a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, he said: “We think there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have the story extensions or spins or sequels. We continue to look at that with our partners at Sony.”

Outlander series 5 is due to air in the UK on Amazon Prime Video on February 17.