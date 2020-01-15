James Corden: I’ll be so happy when I don’t have to wear Spanx

James Corden has revealed he wears Spanx under his suits while hosting his US chat show.

The British star, 41, hopes to lose enough weight to dispense with the body-shaping underwear and “feel free”.

The Late Late Show host asked guests RuPaul and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan what problems they had experienced with outfits over the years.

He told them: “I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx. I’m not even joking.

“My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx.

“It’ll be like I’m suddenly free … I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.”

Asked whether the audience will know when he has achieved his goal, the Gavin & Stacey star quipped: “You’ll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops!

“It’ll be my first-ever Instagram Story.”