British stars announced for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV adaption

A host of British actors have been announced as starring in Amazon’s big budget TV adaption of The Lord Of The Rings.

They include Game Of Thrones actor Robert Aramayo – who played a young Ned Stark – and Joseph Mawle, who portrayed Benjen Stark in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic.

Others announced for Lord Of The Rings, set to start production in February, include Welsh stars Owain Arthur and Morfydd Clark and Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi.

Daniel Weyman, an actor who recently appeared alongside Brenda Blethyn in Vera, will also star in The Lord Of The Rings.

The castings were announced at Amazon’s panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

It was first reported Amazon was working on a Lord Of The Rings adaption in 2017, though little is known about the plot beyond the fact it will explore the events before Sir Peter’s Jackson’s film trilogy, which are based on J R R Tolkien’s books.

The Twitter account for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings said the TV adaption will be set in the Second Age.

The Second Age covers a time period of 3,441 years and according to Tolkien’s books it was during this time that the Ring Of Power was created.

The era finishes with the defeat of Sauron, placing the events of Amazon’s series well before the events of Jackson’s films.