Sir Patrick Stewart cements his place in Hollywood

Sir Patrick Stewart is the latest star to receive one of Hollywood’s oldest honours.

The venerated actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and the X-Men films, placed his hands and feet in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre, in a tradition dating back to 1927.

“I’m still not really believing any of it,” Sir Patrick, 79, said at the ceremony.

“Any moment now somebody will say, ‘Patrick, Patrick, get up, you’re dreaming again.'”

Sir Patrick – wearing a pair of sneakers to imprint his footprints – joined an exclusive group of Hollywood stars with a personalised spot outside the theatre.

Previous honourees include Frank Sinatra, Sir Anthony Hopkins and recent inductee US comedian Kevin Hart.

Sir Patrick Stewart kisses his wife Sunny Ozell after receiving one of Hollywood’s oldest honours (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Advertising

An emotional Sir Patrick described his hand and footprint ceremony as an “extraordinary, exciting honour”.

“I hesitate to say I’m proud because I feel that would somehow indicate I feel I deserve this and I’m really not sure I do,” he added.

The actor – who was joined at the event by his songwriter wife Sunny Ozell, 41 – is preparing for the release of Star Trek: Picard, which will see him reprise his role as captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The 10-part series has already been renewed for a second season by CBS and will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard will stream on January 24.