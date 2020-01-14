Advertising
New Cilla Black song to be released on Valentine’s Day
The unreleased single was found in an archive storage unit.
A new single by Cilla Black is set to be released five years after her death.
The previously unreleased You’re Sensational track will be made available on Valentine’s Day, according to a statement posted on the late singer’s official Facebook page.
The love song was recorded in the 1970s as a follow-up to her hit song Something Tells Me – but the tapes disappeared for decades until they were uncovered in an archive storage unit, according to the statement.
Black’s eldest son and former manager Robert Willis said: “I thought we had released everything there was to release.
“So it was a real joy to find a complete unreleased track by my mother from the early 1970s.
“I think the fans will really enjoy hearing it for the first time as much as I did.”
The single has been remixed by Dutch music producer Matt Pop.
He said: “Now that Cilla is sadly not with us anymore, to have this surface like a time machine from the disco era was quite magical.
“There’s no two ways about it: it’s disco!”
Black died at her Spanish home in 2015.
As well as having a successful career as a singer, the Liverpudlian also hosted hit TV shows including Blind Date and Cilla.
The single will be made available for digital download by Warner Music on February 14.
