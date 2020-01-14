Love Island contestants who have left the show early

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has quit the show.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at islanders who have had an early exit from the villa.

– Sherif Lanre – 2019

The chef and semi-professional rugby player said he was thrown out of the villa for kicking a female contestant in the crotch and then using bad language to joke about his actions.

He hit Islander Molly-Mae Hague and then told fellow contestant Tommy Fury: “That’s a c*** punt.”

ITV announced his exit by saying that he had broken the programme’s rules.

– Amy Hart – 2019

Advertising

Amy said she was worried about triggering her anxiety (Adam Davy/PA)

Amy said she quit Love Island to protect her mental health after seeing her former partner moving on with another woman.

She had been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard before they split up.

The former air hostess said she was “in a horrible place” and feared that watching her ex become involved with someone else would trigger her anxiety.

Advertising

– Samira Mighty – 2018

Samira left the show after ‘tossing and turning’ over the decision (Ian West/PA)

The dancer decided to leave the villa to pursue a future with fellow contestant Frankie Foster after he was eliminated from the competition.

She told her fellow islanders: “I’ve really tried and been tossing and turning about what I’m going to do.

“I think the best thing for me to get closure on the Frankie situation and for me to be happy is to go today.”

– Niall Aslam – 2018

Niall later thanked ITV for giving him the chance to ‘rid’ himself of his insecurities (David Parry/PA)

ITV said that the construction worker from Birmingham left the show for “personal reasons”.

The former contestant later revealed that he has Asperger syndrome, telling fans that he felt it was “important to come forward”.

He added that he would like “to thank the team at ITV for always backing me and giving me the opportunity to rid myself of my insecurities and embrace the fact that I am different”.

– Zara Holland – 2016

Zara is a former Miss Great Britain (Matt Crossick/PA)

The former Miss Great Britain left the show after hearing that her mother had fallen ill.

The move came soon after the model, from North Ferriby in Yorkshire, was stripped of her Miss Great Britain title after she was filmed having sex on the show.