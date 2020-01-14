Lewis Capaldi speaks out on ex-girlfriend Paige’s Love Island stint

Lewis Capaldi has broken his silence on ex-girlfriend Paige Turley’s appearance in Love Island, joking that he would like a cut of the £50,000 prize if she wins.

The Scottish singer-songwriter addressed the fact that his former partner is in the villa on the new winter series of the ITV2 show for the first time during a chat with New Zealand radio hosts Dom and Meg for The Edge.

Turley, 22, spoke about her romance with the chart-topping singer at the start of the series and joked that she could have been the inspiration for his hit single Someone You Loved.

Paige Turley in Love Island (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Capaldi told the radio programme that he is rooting for her to win, but also joked that she is only on the show because of their previous romance.

He said: “I’ve known her for years. I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out and 20 when we finished going out.

“It was very amicable, the split.”

He added: “She never told me she was going on it. It would have been a nice heads up! But, I mean, fair play, good luck to her.”

Advertising

Capaldi, 23, said he will be watching the show and cheering her on to win.

“The prize is £50,000, and I’ll be like ‘Well, listen, they asked you to go on it, right? I’m not saying I’m the reason but also … slide me two grand.”

Turley previously said of her romance with Capaldi: “We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18.

“We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

She is currently in a couple with Ollie Williams in the series.

Love Island continues on ITV2.