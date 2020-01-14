Jason Manford disappointed by non-renewal of Scarborough sitcom

Jason Manford has said he was disappointed that his TV series Scarborough was not renewed as he thought it served an often forgotten demographic.

The sitcom about a group of friends in the North Yorkshire seaside town, which starred Manford, Catherine Tyldesley and Stephanie Cole, aired for one series last year but has not been recommissioned.

The star told Radio Times magazine he was disappointed in the decision.

“It was great fun to do and a lot of people enjoyed it,” he said.

“It’s disappointing because I think it served a core demographic audience that’s often forgotten, which is middle-aged, working-class people who don’t always get TV made for them.

“I thought it had a Last Of The Summer Wine feel to it.”

