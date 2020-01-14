Hans Zimmer confirmed as new composer for James Bond film No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the new composer for the upcoming James Bond film, following the departure of Dan Romer.

Zimmer has been drafted in just three months before No Time To Die’s April release date after Romer reportedly left due to creative differences.

The news was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account, which shared a message from No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

CONFIRMED: @HansZimmer will compose the score for #NoTimeToDie. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.” pic.twitter.com/L3q06ymLyH — James Bond (@007) January 13, 2020

It said: “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie.

“The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.”

The theme song for No Time To Die has not yet been announced, but Dua Lipa and Beyonce have both been linked with singing it.

Zimmer, one of Hollywood’s most esteemed composers, is known for working on films including Gladiator, The Pirates Of The Caribbean and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The 62-year-old German won an Oscar for scoring Disney’s 1994 classic The Lion King.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s fifth and apparently final outing as 007, is set to be released in UK cinemas on April 2.