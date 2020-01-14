Everything you need to know about new Bond singer Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish celebrated her 18th birthday just weeks after she made Grammy history as the youngest artist to receive nominations across all four major categories.

The superstar singer, who was born on December 18 2001, is in the running for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Billie Eilish will sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film (Aaron Chown/PA)

She has also received nominations for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album for the ceremony being held at the end of January.

Her name has been further propelled into headlines following the news she has become the youngest artist in history to write and record the James Bond theme song.

Eilish will record and write the song for the upcoming 25th Bond film titled No Time To Die with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Here is what you need to know about her:

She has taken the music world by storm since she broke on to the scene in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, which was written by her brother.

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the singer hails from Los Angeles and was raised in a musical family.

A fan of The Beatles and Linkin Park, and inspired by young Norwegian singer Aurora, Eilish began writing songs at the age of 11.

The home-schooled star also joined the Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

After Ocean Eyes, Eilish released a string of singles and made it to number one in the US with Bad Guy.

Her debut album, entitled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed and topped the charts in the US, the UK and a host of other countries.

It was reported to be the highest-selling debut album of 2019 and the biggest North American debut of the decade, shifting 313,000 units in the first week.

Eilish also became the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album in the UK.

She has been open about her struggles with depression and body dysmorphia, but said in an interview in September that she was in the happiest place of her life.

She told the US edition of Elle magazine: “Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless.

“Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be anymore.”

This year she will embark on her Where Do We Go? world tour, with dates in Europe, South America and North America, as well as five dates in the UK.

She will play Manchester, Birmingham and London in July.