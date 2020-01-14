Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to ever record Bond theme

Billie Eilish has said that it is “a huge honour” to record the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old US singer-songwriter, who has written the soundtrack for No Time To Die with her brother Finneas, is the youngest artist in history to ever a record the title song to a 007 film.

Eilish was confirmed by Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli just hours after the Bad Guy singer teased her fans on social media that she was behind the song.

Wilson and Broccoli said: “We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Finneas, who worked with Eilish on her debut album, added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives.

Advertising

“There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga said that he is a “huge fan” of the siblings, adding that there are only “a chosen few” who record a Bond theme.

“Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” he added.

Advertising

The news was confirmed hours after Eilish teased her involvement in the franchise by posting a series of Bond actresses to her Instagram Stories.

She had been rumoured for the Bond theme song along with artists including Beyonce and Dua Lipa.

Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped the charts in the UK and the US when it was released last year.

Its success in the UK made her the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album in the UK.

She recently made Grammy history when she became the youngest artist to receive nominations in all four major categories.

She is up for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist at the ceremony, which will take place later this month.

Finneas is also nominated for several Grammys for his work alongside his younger sister.

Eilish follows in the footsteps of artists including Adele and Sam Smith to record a Bond theme.

No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth time, will be released on April 2.